Rain sows hopes in highland

A farmer works in a pulses field in Pakartand block of Simdega district. Telegraph picture Ranchi, Aug. 25: The monsoon this time has reached almost every corner of the state, showering its largesse on rain-shadow areas too and thus, promising good agriculture yields. According to sources, sowing of crops has been completed in large tracts of highland and barren fields, thanks to active monsoon and back-to-back low pressure troughs that triggered massive downpours across the districts. Farmers even in Palamau, considered one of the driest districts of Jharkhand due to its geographical location, have already completed sowing in 90 per cent paddy fields. This apart, cultivation of pulses, maize, oilseeds and other coarse grains is also going on in full swing in highland areas of the district. "Though the survival of paddy crop would largely depend on the rainfall in the area in coming weeks, good harvests are expected this year," said Palamau district agriculture officer Edmund Minz. "Tribals prefer to live in highland areas, which often remain deprived of good farm yields due to poor rainfall. But this year, the monsoon has been widespread, bringing cheers to tribal farmers too. They are sowing pulses, maize, oilseeds and among others in highland areas and may expect bumper crops," he explained. The bumper yield is expected despite the fact that flash floods and heavy rain have destroyed paddy crop on 261 hectares of low-lying land in the district so far. Sources claimed around 95-98 per cent sowing had been completed in most districts. Farmers seem hopeful even in areas where nothing was cultivated in the past several years. "We have provided seeds to villagers under the Arya scheme for farming on barren land. The ground work is going on in full swing," said Lohardaga DC Bhuvanesh Pratap Mehta. His Simdega counterpart Vijoy Kumar Singh said 98 per cent of sowing had been completed in the district. Achieving the 100 per cent target is also possible if the area receives rainfall in the next few days too, he added. "It is heartening to see that people in highland areas have begun sowing maize, pulses, oilseeds and coarse grains following good showers a couple of days ago. These crops don't need much water for survival. Most of these highland farms belong to tribals," he stressed. Agriculture director Jata Shankar Choudhary maintained that cultivation was likely to be done in 25 lakh hectare land across the state this year, up from 22 lakh hectares during 2011-12 which is considered to be the highest for Jharkhand till now. The average total agriculture productivity is also likely to go up by 10-20 per cent from that recorded during the past five years, he added. Agriculture department principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni also said that bumper harvest was likely this year. "There may be isolated cases of crop damages in some areas, but the overall scenario is quite heartening. Let us hope for the best," he added.