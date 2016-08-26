DC push for toilet fund release

Deputy commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla at the meeting in Suchana Bhavan in Hazaribagh on Thursday. Picture by Vishvendu Jaipuriar Hazaribagh, Aug. 25: Deputy commissioner (DC) Ravi Shankar Shukla on Thursday shot missives to various banks, asking them to release Rs 5,000 to the villagers for the construction of toilets on providing supportive photographs of the dug up area in their houses, verified by block officials. Shukla said the block development officers (BDOs) and circle officers would verify the photographs before the release of the sum. "Once the villager utilises the sum, he or she will have to show the picture of the under-construction toilet and after a verification by the officials, the concerned bank will release the rest Rs 7,000," he said. Shukla was addressing a meeting with the BDOs and the circle officers at Suchana Bhavan in the Hazaribagh collectorate on Thursday, during which he said the administration was leaving no stone unturned to make the district open defecation-free by 2017. He asked them to create awareness about the open defecation-free campaign among the villagers in their respective areas. "Tell them that defecation in open results in health problems, which is an extra financial burden on the family," said the DC. Shukla added their objective was not only to get toilets constructed at each and every household but also to encourage the family members to use them, besides proper treatment of the waste. "For the purpose, the waste needs to be discharged in a pit, constructed nearby, with proper drainage facility, for converting it into fertiliser," said Shukla. Apart from this, he has also asked all the BDOs to hold janata durbars every Tuesday. "I hold janata durbar on Mondays. The block, from which maximum people turn up, will be the one where the concerned BDO is not working properly," he added. Besides, he asked them to submit their tour plans every month in advance followed by a report after the visits. "We will then verify the facts," he told them. Shukla also talked about anti-encroachment drives in Hazaribagh town. He has constituted a team of three officials - probationary IAS officer Ramniwas Yadav, sub-divisional officer Anuj Kumar Prasad and executive magistrate Kumud Jha - to find out a solution to the issue of regular jam in Hazaribagh town. "Vehicles, illegally parked along the roadside, cause most of the traffic snarls. So, we are working on three parking zones in the town," said he. Later talking to the news persons, he promised to bring positive changes in the town by September 15.