Relief for 5000 affected families

MLA Anant Ojha distributes relief items among flood-hit families in Sahebganj on Thursday. Telegraph picture

Ranchi, Aug. 25: The Ganga river is in spate, flowing above the danger marks in Sahebganj town and Rajmahal, but flood-affected families are reluctant to vacate their houses and go to relief camps as yet.

Sahebganj district disaster management officer Amrit Lal said while the river was flowing at 27.83 metre (the danger mark 27.25 metre) in Sahebganj town, the water level was near 24.838 metre (danger mark 24.838 meter) in Rajmahal in the day. The river water was likely to swell further in coming days, Lal warned.

"The Ganga water levels are on the rise in Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon (both in Bihar) and Sahebganj (Jharkhand). We are keeping close tabs on all affected areas and monitoring the situation," he added.

The district administration started distributing relief materials and food grains among affected people today.

"We distribute one week's ration and other essential items among 2,569 families living in low-lying areas. Tomorrow, we will try to reach out to another 2,000 families. They have also been provided with boats for conveyance. But, the evacuation could not be started as people are not willing to move out of their houses," claimed Lal.

The relief items included 25kg rice, 2.5kg pulses, 5kg mashed rice (chura), 500gm gud, six candles, match boxes and tarpaulin sheets.

Rajmahal MLA Anant Ojha, who visited the affected areas such as Rampur, Kargil, Gopalpur, Gadai, Narayanpur and Deoghar, claimed over 70,000 people in the district had been badly hit by the floods. "People have taken shelter on the roofs of their houses while their cattle are standing in ankle-deep flood water for the past three days," he explained.