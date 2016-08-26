Siemens aims January launch for skill project

Ranchi, Aug. 25: Germany-headquartered engineering conglomerate Siemens is likely to start training students of engineering colleges and polytechnics in the state from January 2017. The global industrial giant is apparently willing to set up three centres of excellence and five technical development centres at government and private engineering colleges and polytechnics spread across Jharkhand. Highly placed sources claimed Siemens officials - Satish Kurup, Bhaskar Tusar and Ashish Sharma - called on state higher and technical education secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh yesterday to discuss the proposal. During the meeting, the two sides decided that the training programmes should be launched by January 26 next year, the sources claimed. And, if everything takes shape smoothly in time, the state government may sign an MoU with Siemens in a couple of months. "We had an initial round of talks with Siemens officials some time ago (earlier this month). Yesterday, the company officials gave us a detailed presentation on their plan. They will install hardware and software for the proposed training programmes at degree and diploma-level engineering institutes. We will aim to train 36,000 youths in a year by setting up at least three centres of excellence at engineering institutes and polytechnics," secretary Singh told The Telegraph today. The proposed centres would attract an investment of total Rs 1,200 crore, 85 per cent of which would be pumped in by Siemens while the remaining 15 per cent would be borne by the government. While the company would provide machineries, equipment, software, trainers for almost all engineering trades, the institutions will give the infrastructure to install the hardware. Siemens is also looking to start special training modules for school dropouts, who will be enrolled at community polytechnics and provided six-month bridge courses on machines and equipment handling/repair etc, Singh added. Apart from skills training, Siemens will also ensure employment for regular as well as drop-out students after the programmes. "Currently, the company needs to provide training to freshly recruited candidates before putting them into regular jobs. It's costly and time consuming too, for the company. Here the idea is to train the engineering students at their institutes and make them skilled and employable. The trained students will have immense job opportunities in the country as well as abroad," Singh said. So far, the state has signed at least three MoUs with multinationals like HP, Oracle and Cisco for skill development programmes during the recent roadshows organised by the government in different metros of the country.