Ancient pagodas sealed

The entrance to a collapsed pagoda in Bagan. (Reuters)

Bagan, Aug. 25 (Reuters): Truckloads of soldiers and squadrons of police sealed off some of the centuries-old Buddhist pagodas around Myanmar's ancient capital of Bagan today, a day after at least 187 of the brick temples were damaged in a powerful earthquake.

President Htin Kyaw flew to Bagan to meet local residents as authorities scrambled to assess the full extent of the damage from the 6.8 magnitude quake that shook buildings across the Southeast Asian country and beyond yesterday.

"The earth shook for about five minutes," said Soe Lwin, who was inside the Sulamani temple or "Crowning Jewel", one of Bagan's most visited sites, with about 15 other tourists. "One Spanish girl got lightly injured, so we helped her. After that, we ran outside of the pagoda and saw some parts falling down."