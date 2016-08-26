Shallow fault made quake severe

Aug. 25: The combination of a shallow fault and old, unreinforced masonry buildings led to widespread devastation in the earthquake that struck central Italy early yesterday.

Like other villages and towns in the mountainous area, Amatrice, where the mayor lamented that "half the town no longer exists," has stone churches and other buildings that were constructed centuries ago, when little if anything was known about earthquakes. Unless they have been reinforced in recent years, such structures are easily damaged or destroyed by shaking.

"Even 100 years ago, they didn't know how to build structures to withstand earthquakes," said David A. Rothery, professor of planetary geosciences at the Open University in Milton Keynes in England.

The quake was less powerful than many recent deadly quakes. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Nepal in April 2015, for instance, killing 8,000 people, released roughly 250 times more energy.

But the Italian quake was very shallow: According to the United States Geological Survey, it occurred about six miles below the surface.

"Shallow quakes cause more destruction than deep quakes because the shallowness of the source makes the ground-shaking at the surface worse," professor Rothery said.

