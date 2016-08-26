Raid kills scholar and students

Kabul, Aug. 25: An overnight assault on the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul ended with at least 13 persons killed and dozens wounded, after a 10-hour siege in which trapped students hid in terror as gunmen stalked the halls. Abdul Basir Mujahid, a spokesperson for Kabul police, said two gunmen had made it past the university's security after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a vehicle to clear an entrance. Seven students, three police officers, two university guards and one guard who worked for a school for the blind, just next door to the university, were among the dead. Thirty others were wounded. The bomber and both gunmen were also killed. Khawaja Qamaruddin Sediqi, an adviser at the Afghan ministry of health, provided slightly different figures, saying that 14 persons had been killed and nearly 50 others wounded. President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack as "barbaric" and described it as an act of enmity against progress and development. By Thursday afternoon, no group had claimed responsibility. Established in 2006, the American University quickly became a prestigious choice for some of Afghanistan's brightest students, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees to men and women alike, with courses taught in English. As insurgents have ramped up their attacks recently against sites associated with foreigners, forcing expatriates in Kabul to restrict their movements, the university has remained an obvious potential target. Among the dead was Naqib Ahmad Khpul-walk, a young lecturer in the university's law department, who had recently completed a master's degree in the US through the Fulbright programme and had returned home to teach. "Your master's degree is still lying in my pile of papers - you told me to get it stamped and approved," one his friends in the US, Ayub Khawreen, wrote in a Facebook post. "My mouth be broken that I encouraged you to return home. But you wouldn't listen to me anyway - you were boiling in your love for the country, and at the end you burned in that." New York Times News Service