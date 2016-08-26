Trump coats from India: Hillary ad

Trump speaks in Florida

Washington, Aug. 25 (PTI): Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign has accused rival Donald Trump of outsourcing his clothing brands overseas, including his coats to India, in a new television commercial set to air this week.

Clinton's campaign has in the past accused Trump of outsourcing jobs to India and other countries. The latest television commercial is part of a series.

The ad, "Shirts", joins a previously released commercial "Some Place" in spotlighting Trump's long history of making branded products outside the US, as part of an effort over the past month to contrast the 70-year-old tycoon's business record with Clinton's agenda to "make the economy work for everyone, not just those at the top".

Robert Kidder, the owner of New England Shirt Company, alleges in the ad that "this factory has been here since 1883. We have over 60 people here making shirts labelled 'Made in America', but Donald Trump's brand of shirts come from China, his suits from Mexico, his coats from India".

"Donald Trump says he'll 'make America great again' while he's taking the shirts right off our backs," Kidder says as he closes the ad.

Devil barb

Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu to be elected to the US Congress, has been targeted by her opponent and Republican candidate Angela Kaaihue, who has described the support for her as "worship(ping) the devil".