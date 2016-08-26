Takers few for pool car switch order

Four in Beltala. Five in Alipore. Four in Barasat. Only 13 of the thousands of pool cars operating illegally in and around the city have converted to commercial vehicles in compliance with a government order issued more than three weeks ago. The transport department had on August 2 issued an order making it mandatory for all pool car operators to abide by a set of conditions, including conversion of the vehicles into commercial ones, by October 31. Exactly a month before the order was issued, transport minister Suvendu Adhikari had verbally set July 31 as the deadline for the pool car operators to abide by the guidelines. Following the August 2 order, the regional transport offices and the offices of the public vehicles department (PVD) are being kept open on the first Saturday of every month, apart from the working days, to quicken the process of accepting applications for the conversion. But the response has been far from encouraging. "The number of applications received so far for conversion into commercial vehicles is a tiny fraction of the total pool car count in and around the city," a transport department official said. "As of now, the Beltala PVD has recorded four conversions, Alipore regional transport office five conversions and the Barasat regional transport office four conversions. The Howrah PVD has got nine applications. The trend is not encouraging though there is still time to submit applications." Officials in the department said only 1,200 of the 3,550 pool cars believed to be operating in Calcutta and on the outskirts have "valid permits" to ferry schoolchildren. Of the 2,800-odd buses that ferry schoolchildren, only around 1,500 have permits. Sources in the regional transport office in Barasat - the area under which accounts for the highest number of pool cars in and around the city - said only four valid applications for conversion had been received. "Around 70 other operators have applied, too, but they have not filed a mandatory document - the agreement with schools or parents for ferrying children," an official in the Barasat PVD said. Among the areas under the Barasat PVD, Duttapukur accounts for 128 pool car operators, and Barasat and Madhyamgram 40 each. "As for the Alipore regional transport office, we are in the dark about the number of pool cars operating in the areas under it. Only five operators have so far applied for the conversion," said an official of the Alipore office. A section of pool car operators highlighted a problem related to the conversion of vehicles. "The car loans we have taken are for private vehicles. The banks would object to a conversion unless the government steps in," a pool car operator in Behala told Metro. On Thursday, addressing an awareness programme for school bus operators, minister Adhikari said nearly 90 per cent of the accidents were caused by human errors and drivers were responsible for 85 per cent of such errors. "Not all drivers are to be blamed. Even the car owners have certain responsibilities. Those not adhering to the norms set by us should not drive. The government will organise an alternative source of income for you all," Adhikari said amid applause.