Finally, get set to shop before you fly

The Calcutta airport will finally have a full-fledged retail facility - spread across 11,300sq ft - more than three years after the integrated terminal became operational in 2013. A consortium led by a Gurgaon-based company has won the bid to become the master concessionaire for the retail hub, where passengers can pick up apparel, accessories and other items at market rates. As part of the arrangement, the consortium headed by Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd will have to pay the airport Rs 10.3 crore or 23 per cent of the gross sale proceeds, whichever is higher, annually. Currently, the airport's earning from retail is Rs 4.5 crore. "The retail contract has been awarded to a consortium of which the lead member is Travel News Services India Pvt Ltd. We are expecting them to bring in some of the big brands to the airport," airport director Atul Dixit told Metro on Thursday. According to sources, the Gurgaon-based Travel News partners UK retail brand WHSmith in India and they have a presence in several cities, including in the Delhi airport's Terminal 3. Aviation experts said an airport gave the first impression of a city and Calcutta's new terminal lacked charm. Flights are few and shops fewer. Most of the 2.35 lakh-sq m terminal looks barren compared with the airports in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore. Once the stores are set up, officials hope, the airport would have more buzz. The Calcutta airport now has a handful of retail stores spread across 5,000sq ft, offering limited shopping options to fliers. Once the consortium takes over the retail space will expand to 11,300sq ft, covering both departure and arrival areas. In comparison, Mumbai's Terminal 2 has 20,000sq ft of retail area. Changi airport in Singapore has more than 350 retail and 120 F&B outlets across its three terminals. Private airport operators said retail and other non-aeronautic revenues were key determinants of profitability. Non-aeronautic revenues are commercial earnings of an airport from sources other than operation of flights. "Non-aeronautical revenue is critical for an airport's viability. We don't see investor interest in airports with nil or limited non-aeronautic revenue," said Kapil Kaul, CEO, south Asia, Centre for Asia-Pacific Aviation (Capa), a Sydney-based aviation consultant. At Changi, the retail and F&B outlets contribute about 50 per cent of the airport's revenue. At Calcutta airport, director Dixit said, non-aeronautic sources account for 30 per cent of the revenue. Though the new terminal had become operational in January 2013, it was only in 2015 that the Airports Authority of India gave the go-ahead for floating tenders for managing the proposed retail space. Certain technical problems delayed the process further. The Mumbai airport had started a passenger survey five years before Terminal 2 was inaugurated in 2014. Most of the retail and F&B outlets were ready before the facility was unveiled.