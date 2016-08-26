Arrest for inter-state fraud

A 41-year-old man who has allegedly cheated several hundred people across four states of crores of rupees by floating a fake telecommunication company was arrested from a Salt Lake guest house on Thursday evening.

Rajesh Rajan was picked up from the AA block address during a joint raid by Nagaland and Bidhannagar police's detective department.

The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint by Asmat Jamir, a resident of Wokha district in Nagaland.

According to the police, Rajan, who hails from Bihar, claimed to be the owner of a company named Kawas Tele and Infrastructure India. The Behala address he provided of the company's office is non-existent.

An officer of Nagaland police said Rajan would approach landowners in Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Nagaland with an offer to install a telecommunication tower on their plots.

"He would earn the trust of the landowners by rattling off technical specifications of such towers," said Santosh Pandey, deputy commissioner, detective department, Bidhannagar police.

The police alleged that he would then take Rs 40,000 through a demand draft from a victim, as part of the installation cost of a tower and prepare a fake lease deed for the plot. The plot owners were promised rent of Rs 3,200 per month.

"As soon as he got the money from someone he would flee. He would change the SIM card he used to make calls to the victim," said an investigator.