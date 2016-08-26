Jail guard held with phone

A warden at Alipore jail was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly tried to sneak in a cell phone and ganja.

Nirmal Das was allegedly caught while being frisked before starting work.

Wardens, who guard the cells and keep an eye on prisoners when they are allowed to roam on the premises, are supposed to deposit their cell phones before entering the part of the jail where prisoners are kept. They are routinely frisked.

"Das deposited his personal cell phone before frisking. Another cell phone and some packets of ganja were found tied to his thigh," said a jail employee.

The jail authorities alerted Alipore police station and Das was arrested.

Cell phone, SIM cards and other contraband have often been found in jail cells during surprise searches in the recent past. Police complaints on extortion calls by inmates are also common.

In February, police arrested an extortionist, Ajay Mishra, from Alipore jail after he had allegedly made calls to a garment trader in Burrabazar demanding money.

"We cannot deny that criminals access cell phones because of their nexus with a section of jail wardens. Some jail employees too allow wardens to sneak in cell phones," said an official of Alipore jail.

A 24-year-old undertrial was found hanging in a bathroom of the Alipore jail early on Thursday. Azhar Khan, in custody in connection with a case under Ekbalpore police station, was found hanging with a towel around 5.20am.

Diren Nayek, 55, died after being hit by a truck on GT Road near Malipanchghara on Thursday morning. Police said the Bhotbagan resident was cycling to work when the accident occurred. Nayak was taken to TL Jaiswal Hospital, where he was declared dead.