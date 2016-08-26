Mind the gap even after man falls through bridge hole

The gap in Howrah’s Chandmari bridge through which an elderly man fell on Wednesday. Picture by Anup Bhattacharya Government agencies have neither owned up to the gap in Howrah's Chandmari bridge through which an elderly man fell on Wednesday and sustained life-threatening injuries nor made any effort to repair it. Police had cordoned off the 4ft x 3ft hole after the accident in the evening and it remained like that throughout Thursday. A smaller gap, a few metres away, has not even been cordoned off. The man who slipped through it and fell about 25ft could not be identified till late on Thursday. He has been battling for his life at Howrah District Hospital. A hospital official said: "He appears to be in his 70s and his condition is critical. There is internal haemorrhage in his brain and a fracture in his ribs. He is unconscious." Every day, thousands of pedestrians cross the bridge that is less than a kilometre from Howrah station and links south and north Howrah. The gap through which the man fell spans the entire width of the sidewalk. A pedestrian cannot bypass it without stepping on to the carriageway, which is again fraught with the risk of being hit by a passing vehicle. A local resident had told Metro on Wednesday that complaints to the PWD and the Howrah Municipal Corporation about the missing slab on a bridge footpath did not yield any result. "We had informed the public works department about the missing slab but they said it was the responsibility of the Howrah Municipal Corporation. When I contacted the civic authorities, they said the bridge was the responsibility of the railways," said Ahmed Tanvir Akhtar, who lives in the area. He is one of the several people in the area who failed in their attempt to get the bridge repaired after government wings dissociated themselves from the maintenance of the structure. According to the residents, the bridge was painted blue and white last year but not repaired. Metro tried on Thursday to solve the mystery of a bridge without a maintenance agency. PWD This state government arm is the custodian of several bridges across the state. When asked who was responsible for the bridge's upkeep, urban development minister Firhad Hakim said: "It is the PWD's responsibility. Ask them." But a senior PWD engineer said they maintain only the carriageway of Chandmari bridge and not the footpaths. "I have checked with our engineers and we were never in charge of maintenance of the bridge's sidewalks. We are only maintaining the blacktop on which vehicles move for the past two years," said Sudhish Kumar Nandi, the chief engineer (south zone). But several retired engineers of state government agencies told Metro that it was unlikely that one agency was given the responsibility of maintaining the carriageway of a bridge, and another of maintaining its footpaths. Railways Since the bridge was built in 1933 and also because it runs over railway tracks, many state government agencies said railways is responsible for its maintenance. But a senior official of Eastern Railway's Howrah division said the railways maintains only the part of the bridge that is exactly over the tracks. "The state government maintains rest of the bridge," said Badri Narayan, the divisional railway manager, Howrah. Police Sumit Kumar, deputy commissioner (traffic), Howrah City Police, said he did not know who maintained the bridge. A senior officer of Howrah police station too pleaded ignorance. "I have told the local councillor to do something so that the gap is fixed," he said. The police had cordoned off the gap with guard rails on Wednesday evening. A guard rail was laid across the gap and another was placed to stop anyone from coming close to it. Ropes were also used to cordon off the zone. Howrah Municipal Corporation Mayor Rathin Chakraborty said he had tried to find out who was responsible for the maintenance of the bridge but failed. "I tried today but couldn't find out who maintains the bridge. I will try again tomorrow," said Chakraborty on Thursday. Howrah Improvement Trust Chairman Sital Sardar did not take calls on Thursday. Calls to a senior engineer too went unanswered.