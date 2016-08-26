Tenant locks high-rise over dispute

A multi-storeyed building opposite City Centre Salt Lake that houses an eye hospital, a restaurant and four offices, among others, remained shut throughout Thursday following a dispute between the owner and a tenant. Rahul Tantia of Tantia Constructions, the owner of the G+9 Andromeda, alleged that Suman Saha, a Gold's Gym franchisee, hadn't paid rent for three years and was pressuring him into waiving a little over Rs 2.6 crore in dues with the help of Trinamul leaders. In his complaint with Bidhannagar North police station, Tantia accused Saha of bringing goons and locking the building from inside after driving away the guards early on Thursday. Many people could not enter their offices and scores of patients had to return home as the eye hospital and a pain relief clinic remained shut, he said in the complaint. An official of Vasan Eye Care said six cataract operations were cancelled. "We had to turn away many patients," he said. Standing outside the building, Tantia alleged police inaction. "The police arrived at least two hours after our chief financial officer lodged a complaint with Bidhannagar North police station," he said. By the time cops reached, Saha and his men had got into a scuffle with some employees and officials of the other units in the building, he claimed. The police refuted the allegation. "We took action as soon as the complaint was lodged and arrested 14 men on the building premises," an officer of Bidhannagar commissionerate said. Saha and the others arrested have been booked under sections 147 (rioting) and 34 (common intent) of the IPC. They will be produced in court on Friday. Tantia said he had alerted police as well as the chief minister's office in July about Saha's pending dues and his attempts to "settle" the matter with the help of Trinamul leaders. His mother and the matriarch of the group, Sarala Tantia, wrote a letter to the cops, detailing how Saha had taken the help of the local councillor (Ward 40) and the Salt Lake MLA to get "extra benefits". Metro has a copy of the letter. "Time and again he tried to negotiate the dues with the help of political leaders," Tantia said. Salt Lake MLA Sujit Bose and Ward 40 councillor Tulsi Sinha Roy rubbished the allegation. "I can't say why they are taking my name," Bose said. "I have never interfered in this matter." Akash Roy Choudhury, the owner of Since 2016, a multi-cuisine restaurant, said he had to cancel a lunch order for 150 people. "I will have to refund the entire booking amount. The goodwill of my restaurant has taken a hit," he said. Employees of Aegon Life Insurance that has an office on the fifth floor said they waited outside the building for most of the day. "We were scared to see the gates closed. Our livelihood depends on this place," Pritam Chaudhury, an employee, said. The building guards claimed a couple of well-built men had barged into the building around 2.30am. "When I enquired where they were going, one of them slapped me. I slumped to the ground when another hit me with a bamboo stick," one of the guards, Hari Chettri, said. As other guards rushed to help him, they were thrashed and driven out of the building, Taufeel Ahmed, the building's security manager, claimed. "The men damaged windowpanes and locked the building from inside. I got to know of it in the morning," he said. "I immediately alerted the owners. The guards could not call me at night because the men had taken away their phones. The CCTV cameras have recorded everything." Residents of the township said this was not the first time that Trinamul leaders had been accused of trying to "settle" such disputes.