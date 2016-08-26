Medical counselling from Sunday

Counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses will be held from August 28 to September 30, Sajal Dasgupta, chairman, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, said on Thursday.

The detailed schedule will be available on the board's website, www.wb.mcc.nic.in, on Friday, he said.

The 2016 joint entrance (medical) results were declared on Thursday.

This year 55,889 students took the entrance test on July 20, of whom 12,183 have qualified. There are 3,050 seats (MBBS and BDS) in 14 medical colleges in Bengal.

Till last year, a single exam was held for medical and engineering aspirants. This year, engineering aspirants took the joint entrance exam on May 17. The medical entrance exam was cancelled following a Supreme Court order.

The Centre had announced that medical and dental seats would be filled through a single window entry test, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The apex court had initially rejected the appeals of various state governments, including Bengal's, to allow them to hold separate exams for medical aspirants for the 2016-17 academic session.

Dasgupta said general category students who scored a minimum of 50 per cent in physics, chemistry and biology had been placed on the merit list.

Rank cards will be available on the board website, www.wbjeeb.nic.in, from Friday, he said.