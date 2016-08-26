Campus fest under one roof

For the past 10 days, Shaunak Ghosh of Techno India, Salt Lake, has been crooning the Race chartbuster Pehli nazar mein an hour in the morning, two hours at night and, of course, in between classes. His aim? To take home the winner's trophy at the first t2-Festopolis 2016, which kicks off at Friday noon at the Atrium of Acropolis mall in Kasba. Spread over three days from August 26, this is the biggest inter-college fest to be held under one roof in Calcutta. The fest will have six events, three for groups and three for individual participants. In the group category are Fashionopolis, a fashion show competition, Hot Stepper, a fusion dance competition, and Band Hunt, a battle of the bands. For solo performers, there is Sing Alone, a western vocal competition, Raagsutra, an eastern vocal competition, and the ever-popular talent hunt, 3 Minutes To Fame. Each competition will have preliminary rounds and finals. " t2 is a buddy guide for all of us in college. As soon as we got to know t2 is organising Festopolis, five of us registered. I am trained in classical music, so I will participate in Sing Alone and Raagsutra. I think all my classmates know what I am going to sing because I've asked everyone to hear me between classes," laughed Shaunak. For Ankita Majumder of Victoria Institution, Festopolis is a chance to do something for her college. "I came across the Festopolis ad on Facebook. This is the first time I am participating in a fest, so I am nervous. I am reciting in front of my parents every day for perfection," said the BCom student. If you haven't registered yet, fret not. Call 9831042298 (10am to 5pm), or log on to the t2 Festopolis Facebook page and sign up. On Friday, you can also register on the spot.