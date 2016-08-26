Bengal softens power punch

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in Calcutta on Thursday. Picture by Kishor Roy Chowdhury Calcutta, Aug. 25: The Bengal government has decided to subsidise a 23-paise hike in power tariff for domestic consumers with low electricity consumption and those in the agriculture sector. The subsidy, however, will only be applicable to consumers with a monthly electricity consumption of up to 300 units. "We have spared the agriculture sector, people below the poverty line and common people (with low electricity consumption) from the increase in power costs," Bengal power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay today said on the sidelines of a summit organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce (BCCI). The minister's comments come at a time when the state distribution company has informed consumers that the recoverable monthly variable cost adjustment works out to be 23 paise per unit for the month of July 2016. Power department officials explained that as a distribution company, WBSEDCL sources its power from generation companies such as West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited. "The generating companies revise their fuel costs whenever it goes up. WBSEDCL sources power from the generating companies and its variable costs include the fuel surcharge, which it can recover from consumers. This hike in variable cost comes after several months. The state government has approved the hike but has decided to subsidise an amount equivalent to the chargeable variable cost to lifeline consumers (quarterly consumption of 75 kilo watt hour), rural consumers and consumers in the agriculture sector. But a limit has been set at a monthly consumption of up to 300 units," an official said. For domestic consumers and commercial users who consume beyond 300 units, power prices will go up for consumption beyond this limit. WBSEDCL has a customer base of more than 1.6 crore and a majority of this base comprises of domestic consumers. Chattopadhyay also said that the state is on course to attain complete electrification by the middle of 2017. The government is currently working towards bringing electricity to villages in the Sunderbans. Clean energy The BCCI today signed an MoU with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to promote renewable energy. 'We have signed the MoU with the chamber to popularise clean energy and climate," said Teri director-general Ajay Mathur. He added that Teri can offer technology support and business models on renewable energy sector. "If there is a need for local resource centre, we will create it," he said. According to Mathur, the per unit costs of solar power is expected to go down as more capacity is put in place. "This is a technology where prices are declining fast. We have very low prices being quoted at Abu Dhabi and now in Chile. Prices in India will also come down as the renewable energy programme grows," he said.