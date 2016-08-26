Prop for corporate bonds

Mumbai, Aug. 25: Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan today initiated a move to accept corporate bonds as collateral in the apex bank's liquidity adjustment facility window in what appears to be a parting gift before his term ends on September 4. Rajan had earlier said the RBI would come out with measures to further develop the domestic corporate bond market. The apex bank said a process had been commenced to make necessary amendments to the RBI act to include corporate bonds as collateral for its liquidity operations. Once implemented, such bonds will be accepted as collateral in repo or reverse repo window. At present, only government securities are accepted as collateral. The RBI has also announced a host of other measures, including allowing foreign investors to directly trade in corporate bonds and allowing banks to raise capital through masala bonds. Foreign portfolio investors can now directly trade (in corporate bonds) in the over-the-counter segment and on an electronic platform of a recognised bourse without involving brokers. The apex bank disclosed that necessary changes to the Foreign Exchange Management Act would be made shortly. Banks will be permitted to issue rupee-denominated bonds overseas (masala bonds) for their capital needs and to finance infrastructure and affordable housing. These will constitute for additional tier-I and tier-II capital for lenders. Masala bonds are instruments through which Indian entities can raise funds by accessing overseas capital markets, while bond investors hold the currency risk. At present, masala bonds can be issued only by corporate houses and non-banking lenders such as housing finance companies and large non-banking finance companies. So far, two corporate houses HDFC and NTPC have made use of this facility to raise over Rs 5,000 crore. "This is an extremely proactive step, which acknowledges the potential of the market for masala bonds. Issuance by banks will help to deepen this market, making the product more sustainable in the long run as a financing option. From a macro perspective, we expect that the RBI's move will help banks to better manage their balance sheet and lower the cost of funds. It should have a positive impact on local interest rates," Gaurav Pradhan, co-head of investment banking & capital markets for Credit Suisse in India, said. Exposure of banks The RBI has proposed to limit the exposure of a bank to a business group to up to 25 per cent of its capital, down from 55 per cent, to reduce risks in the banking sector. "The large exposure limit in respect of each counterparty and group of connected counterparties, under normal circumstances, will be capped at 20 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, of the eligible capital base," the RBI said. The eligible capital base will be defined as the bank's tier-I capital against capital funds now, it said.