New faces on board of Tata Sons

Mumbai, Aug. 25: Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, has appointed Venu Srinivasan and Ajay Piramal as non-executive directors with effect from today.

The new appointments will raise the strength of the company's board to eight.

Srinivasan is the chairman of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and TVS Motor Company, while Piramal is the chairman of Piramal Group.

Srinivasan, one of the country's leading industrialists, has served as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during 2009-10, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers during 1999-2001, and chairman of the National Safety Council.

Piramal, also a leading industrialist, serves on the Harvard Business School's board of dean's advisers.

He is also the former chairman of the board of governors of IIT Indore.

Board basics

The Tata Sons board so far had six members - Cyrus P. Mistry, Ishaat Hussain, Vijay Singh, Nitin Nohria, Ronen Sen and Farida Khambata.

Among them, Vijay Singh and Nitin Nohria were appointed as non-executive directors in 2013.

Ishaat Hussain took over as the finance director in July 2000. He had joined the Tata Sons board as an executive director in July 1999. He is also a director of various Tata companies, including Tata Industries, Tata Steel and Voltas.

Vijay Singh is a retired IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, while Nitin Nohria is the dean of faculty at Harvard Business School.

Ronen Sen, who was India's ambassador to the US from 2004 to 2009, is an independent director.

Farida Khambata, also an independent director, is a global strategist of investment advisory firm Cartica and a member of its investment committee. Before joining Cartica, Khambata was a member of the International Finance Corporation's management group.