WhatsApp tweaks privacy policy

New Delhi, Aug. 25 (PTI): Messaging service WhatsApp has updated its global privacy policy under which it will now share phone numbers of users with its parent Facebook. While the move will help Facebook offer more targeted advertisements on its platform, WhatsApp will continue to be ad-free, a spokesperson for WhatsApp said. He added that this was the first time that WhatsApp had updated its user privacy policy after being acquired by Facebook in 2014. Privacy advocates have raised concerns that Facebook will start mining WhatsApp accounts for data. However, both the companies have maintained that WhatsApp will operate separately from the parent company and that its user data will not be shared without users' consent. WhatsApp has over one billion users globally, with a significant chunk in India. WhatsApp will begin to "coordinate" accounts with Facebook by sharing WhatsApp users' mobile phone numbers and device information such as the type of operating system and other details about the smartphone. This means if a person has the apps of Facebook and WhatsApp installed on the same device, even with different phone numbers, Facebook will now be able to map the two in the background using the basic device information. "However, it is important to note that WhatsApp messages will not be shared onto Facebook for others to see nor will it be shared with third parties. In fact, Facebook will not use user's WhatsApp messages for any purpose other than to assist us in operating and providing our services. The communication on Whatsapp will continue to be encrypted end-to-end," the spokesperson said. On how Facebook will use the information, the spokesperson said: "We may use the information on Facebook for things like making suggestions about friends, content or showing relevant offers and ads."