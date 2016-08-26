Big leap towards cashless comfort

Mumbai, Aug. 25: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) - a mobile application to enable transactions via smartphones - was launched today for customers of 21 banks. The interface is being put in place by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Once you register for UPI with a bank, a virtual payment address such as [email protected] or a mobile number [email protected] will be created. This unique ID is all that you need to send and receive money, eliminating the use of details such as bank account numbers or IFSC codes. To make payments, you will need the receiver's unique ID. After opening the UPI app, a user has to select the amount to be paid, add the unique ID of the beneficiary and send the money. The app will ask for a mobile PIN to authorise the payment and then the money will get debited from the UPI-linked bank account of the individual. A customer can have multiple virtual addresses for multiple accounts in various banks. One can use the UPI app instead of paying cash-on-delivery for products bought online and can pay for miscellaneous expenses such as utility bills, over-the-counter purchases, donations, school fees etc. In April, RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had announced the soft launch of the app. The system was on a pilot run for the last few months to ensure that technical glitches were fixed. Only the banks with 1,000 pilot customers, 5,000 transactions and a success rate of around 80 per cent have been allowed to go live. The UPI app of 19 banks will be available at the Google Play Store within the next two to three working days. Customers of two other banks - IDBI Bank and RBL - can download any UPI-enabled app and link it to their account. "Real-time sending and receiving money through a mobile application at such a scale has not been attempted anywhere else in the world," said P. Hota, managing director & CEO of NPCI.