Treaty with US faces delay

New Delhi, Aug. 25: A bilateral investment treaty between India and the US is unlikely to fructify during US commerce secretary Penny Pritzker's visit next Monday as the treasury officials of both the countries continue to bicker over the courts that will have the arbitration rights in case of disputes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama had been pushing for the treaty, crucial for a future free trade pact, raising hopes that it could come through in August before the US presidential elections. However, top finance ministry officials said, "We continue to have differences over who will get the right to arbitrate in case of an investment dispute. We have swallowed bitter pills in the past, such as in the Vodafone case. We have taken a policy decision that all future bilateral investment treaties will have arbitration clauses that limit it to Indian courts as the court of first resort." India's new model bilateral investment protection agreement (BIPA) states that international arbitration can be resorted to only after all legal remedies have been exhausted in domestic legal courts. It also makes it clear that international arbitration cannot re-examine any legal issues settled by the Indian courts. The US has rejected such limitations. It only wants international arbitration as it fears that the Indian courts will take a lot of time without resolving any differences. The US negotiators also do not accept an Indian clause, which potentially blocks attempts to drag India into tax-related arbitration by taking advantage of investment treaties. The clause states that the treaty shall not apply to any taxation measure... for example where a host state asserts as a defence that a conduct that is being seen as a breach of its obligations under the treaty is a subject matter of taxation. India has been facing a spate of tax disputes where BIPA has been brought into play. Finnish mobile manufacturer Nokia invoked an investment treaty to resolve tax liability claims, both existing and anticipated, for seven years from 2006-07. More recently, Cairn Energy demanded a compensation from the Indian authorities for the Rs 10,200-crore tax notice slapped on its Indian arm.