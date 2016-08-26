IOC bonus offer in pipeline

New Delhi, Aug. 25: State-owned refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will next week consider a bonus issue for its shareholders to capitalise part of its cash reserves. The move will fetch non-tax revenue for the government - its biggest shareholder. The IOC board will meet on August 29 "to consider the issue of bonus shares", the company said in a BSE filing. In May, the government had issued a notification asking all PSUs to issue bonus shares if their defined reserves and surplus were equal to or more than 10 times their paid-up equity share capital. The rules, effective 2016-17, followed the Centre's view that many cash-rich PSUs were not enthusiastic about bonus issues, officials said. Taking a cue from the government directive, Power Finance Corporation and HPCL have already announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 and 2:1, respectively. While retail as well as other public shareholders will gain from the move, the key beneficiary will be the Centre, the majority shareholder. Over 18 listed PSUs, including Bhel, ONGC, BPCL and NMDC, are likely to issue bonus shares in the coming weeks. IOC is the country's largest commercial entity with a sales turnover of Rs 3,99,601 crore ($61 billion) and profit of Rs 10,399 crore ($1.58 billion) in 2015-16. It ranks 161 among the world's largest companies - and the first among Indian companies - in the Fortune Global 500 list for 2016. The government owns a 58.28 per cent stake in IOC, which controls nearly half of the country's fuel market, 35 per cent of the national refining capacity and 71 per cent of downstream pipelines. IOC owns and operates 11 of the country's 23 refineries with a capacity of 80.7 million tonnes per annum and a pipeline network of about 11,750km. Subsidy relief ONGC, Oil India and GAIL (India) have been exempted from sharing subsidy this fiscal because of the slump in global crude prices. "The oil companies would not have to pay anything for subsidising kerosene this year. Steps will be taken to ensure that only the deserving people get the subsidy," a senior oil ministry official said. The government has estimated global crude rates at around $44 a barrel this fiscal. It has provided Rs 26,947 crore for oil subsidy from its budgetary resources in 2016-17.