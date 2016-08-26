Floods force pro-VC shift

Boats plying at Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University’s gate. Picture by Dilip Kumar

Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University pro-vice chancellor Professor Abadh Kishore Roy and his family had to be evacuated from his official residence on Wednesday evening after floodwater entered the varsity campus. Most parts of silk city are inundated. At Professor Colony and in the administrative blocks varsity staff is struggling to shift documents and files from the ground floor to the first floor. "Our quarters have got surrounded by floodwaters several times in the past, but this is the first time we see boats at the main gate ready to ferry us anywhere," said Ratna Mukerjee, a former teacher of the varsity. Boys are busy playing in the water, adding to the policemen's responsibilities. "We have to keep vigil at the inundated park near Budha Nath temple where a boy died while playing," said a policeman at Adampur police station. Central Water Commission (CWC) sources said the Ganga was flowing at 32.75cm at Kahalgaon and would show a rising trend for the next 72 hours. Sources in the Ganga Flood Control Committee said the river was flowing at 34.62cm - 1.37cm above danger level - at Ismailpur-Bindtoli on Thursday. It would rise further in the next 72 hours, they said. The condition in Ismailpur, Nathnagar and Sultanganj blocks turned serious because of rising water level with swift current. According to Bhagalpur district magistrate Adesh Titarmare, over 3 lakh people in 89 panchayatas or 302 villages are worst hit. Fifteen state disaster response force (SDRF) teams with motorboats and national disaster response force (NDRF) team had been assigned to rescue marooned people from Sultanganj, Nathnagar, Kahalgaon and Naugachia areas. Those hit by the floods slammed what they called the government's apathy and mismanagement. "Hundreds of marooned people have no option than to remain in their submerged villages," said Umesh Kumar in Ismailpur. "There is no one to take care of them and many victims are waiting for relief and rescue operations." Many flood victims complained that the administration has provided a relief camp at a government middle school in Dimha, Gopalpur, which is 7km away. "Without any boats, how are we to reach there," asked a resident. Sources at Ismailpur block office (which has itself shifted to Naugachia) asked how were they'd provide relief in Ismailpur when the entire place is under water. "There is no option. Relief can only be provided at Dimha," said an official.