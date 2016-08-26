Khadi's the way for Nalanda varsity robe

The Nalanda University, holding its first convocation on Saturday, has officially adopted khadi for its academic robes. President Pranab Mukherjee, who happens to be the varsity's Visitor, will confer the degrees on students and also lay the foundation stone of the new campus on August 27. The President, along with chief minister Nitish Kumar, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, varsity chancellor George Yeo and vice-chancellor Gopa Sabharwal, would attend the function all attired in khadi robes. The university will award degrees to 12 students from the first batch. The Chancellor's Gold Medal will be awarded to Shaashi Ahlawat from the School of Historical Studies and Sana Salah from the School of Ecology and Environment Studies. The university's governing board member, Lord Meghnad Desai, who is looking after the preparations of convocation, told reporters: "The university wanted its academic dress to be broadly in line with internationally accepted guidelines on academic dress but also have a distinctively Indian touch. The university experimented with fabrics that are woven in and around Nalanda and in Bihar, and made a choice of trying to innovate with regalia made of khadi, the fabric at the heart of Indian identity with multiple symbolism." "While opting for khadi for our regalia, Nalanda University has become the first and the only Indian university to have its entire academic regalia in the national fabric," Desai added. Academic costume is a part of identity of every educational institution. By going for use of khadi in its academic regalia, the institution wants to give an ethnic touch to it. In the recent past, many educational institutions across the country have moved away from graduation ceremony caps and velvet gowns and replaced them with attire that has an Indian essence. Even IIT-Patna, which hosted its convocation early this month, went for kurta and pyjama for male graduates, while girl students were asked to wear sari or salwar kurti. While attending the IIT-Patna convocation in October 2013, chief minister Nitish Kumar had urged President Pranab Mukherjee to end the tradition of wearing gowns at convocation ceremonies of educational institutions. Nitish Kumar had made the request at the second convocation of IIT-Patna, where the President along with then Governor D.Y. Patil, faculty members and students of the institute were in traditional academic regalia. The President, along with other dignitaries, will reach Rajgir on Saturday morning. The function will be held at the upcoming campus. University vice-chancellor Gopa Sabharwal said the academic procession will walk to the orchestral composition titled Swagtam, literally meaning welcome, composed by Veena maestro and composer late Emani Sankara Sastry. The administration will present a unique memento to the guests, including the President, the chief minister and the governor. The memento is a replica of the Compressed Stabilised Earth Block, which is going to be used instead of bricks in building Nalanda, and carries the Nalanda logo. Unlike burnt brick, the Nalanda brick is produced from soil compressed at high pressure and the embodied energy is almost half that of the burnt brick. Nalanda University lies 110km south of Patna and presently runs from the makeshift campus on the premises of a health care and research unit near Rajgir bus stand. It started operations from September 1, 2014, over 800 years after the ancient seat of learning was destroyed.