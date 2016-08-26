Left loses majority in Asok backyard

Asok Bhattacharya Siliguri, Aug. 25: The Siliguri model, the Left's oasis of hope, suffered a jolt today when the combine was reduced to a minority in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation with the defection of a Forward Bloc member to Trinamul. Bloc councillor Durga Singh joined Trinamul within a year of the Left winning the civic and rural elections in Siliguri by forging an unofficial understanding with the Congress, a template that was replicated with little success in the Assembly elections. With Durga's switchover, the Left's strength in the municipal corporation fell one short of the majority mark of 24, making it vulnerable to a no-trust motion. Trinamul, which now has 18 members in the civic board, is still short of the magic figure by six. However, the defection appeared to be in line with "significant changes in the civic board" promised by minister Gautam Deb, a Trinamul heavyweight in north Bengal. Minister Aroop Biswas, Trinamul's observer for Darjeeling, offered a peek into the party's plans when asked about the defection. "It is not a one-day affair. Political developments take place over a period of time and people will have to wait to see the changes," he said. Deb, the Darjeeling Trinamul president, said there would also be "changes" at the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, the equivalent of a zilla parishad that the Left won with Congress backing last year. Asok Bhattacharya, the Siliguri mayor and MLA and propounder of the Siliguri model that involves unofficial handholding with the Congress, could not be contacted today. CPM sources said the leader was in Calcutta to attend a party programme. Jibesh Sarkar, the Darjeeling convener of the Left Front, assembled 19 Left councillors at the CPM office in Siliguri in a show of unity following Durga's defection.