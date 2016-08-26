After palsy, child battles another peril

Chakdah, Aug. 25: Eleven-year-old cerebral palsy patient Swastika Roy's father had ensured that she received treatment and education. However, domestic strain got the better of him a week ago, jeopardising Swastika's future. Sajal Roy jumped to his death in front of a running train near his home in Nadia's Chakdah, unable to bear the daily fights with his second wife over the girl's upkeep. Swastika's mother has been untraceable since her divorce with Sajal when the girl was four years old and had started showing signs of palsy. Since garments trader Sajal's death, Swastika's treatment and education have come to a halt because her grandparents have pleaded helplessness in shouldering the financial burden. Swastika's school - Kalyani Life Institute (KLI) - is 22km from her home. KLI is a parents' forum-cum-school for special children. Swastika's grandparents - Haridas Roy, 72, a retired assistant sub-inspector of police, and his wife Pushpa, 65 - are too ill to take care of her physically and financially. Haridas, who cannot walk properly because of a broken hip, said: "I am dependent on my pension. The money is not enough to meet the expenses of her studies and treatment." Siddhartha Mukherjee, the KLI secretary, said: "If Swastika's education and treatment are discontinued, her condition will worsen. In the past three years, her condition has improved remarkably. This needs to be sustained." "Swastika needs at least Rs 5,000 a month to continue her schooling. We have offered to waive the monthly fee of Rs 800. But her family needs to arrange for a vehicle to bring her to school four days a week," he added. Trouble began in November when Sajal married again. The couple had differences over Swastika. Haridas said: "Sajal got depressed when he realised his second wife did not love Swastika and would not help in taking care of her. His business was also going through a rough patch. Unable to bear the pressure, he ended his life." He said that after Sajal's death, his second wife returned to her home in Jalpaiguri. Swastika had initially been treated at the Institute of Psychiatry in Calcutta, where her problem had been attributed to "birth asphyxia", a neonatal condition that occurs because of a suspension in oxygen supply during delivery. Arun Kumar Prasad, the doctor who has been treating Swastika, said: "Birth asphyxia has caused abnormal brain functioning, resulting in drooling, poor attention level, violent behaviour, restlessness and restrictive and repetitive behaviour. However, in the past three years, her condition improved because of medication, speech therapy, activities and behaviour management. Swastika must continue this, otherwise her condition will deteriorate."