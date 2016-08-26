Manas kin joins TMC

Calcutta, Aug. 25: Rebel Congress MLA Manas Bhuniya's younger brother Bikas today defected to Trinamul along with a host of followers from the Sabang panchayat samiti in West Midnapore, giving Trinamul control of the rural body.

Bikas, who was the West Midnapore Congress president and a zilla parishad functionary, joined the ruling party at Trinamul Bhavan in Calcutta in the presence of Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek and MP Mukul Roy. As many as 23 Congress members of the panchayat samiti in Sabang, Manas's Assembly constituency, switched to Trinamul along with Bikas.

Trinamul's strength in the samiti rose to 37 from 14 with the defections, giving the party control of the rural body.

Bikas's switchover comes at a time Manas has locked horns with his party over a House committee post, fuelling speculation that the elder Bhuniya could join Trinamul. Manas maintains he is a "loyal soldier" of the Congress.

"Please understand that my brother and I have nothing to do with each other politically. He might join the ruling party to ride the tide of development ushered in by Mamata Banerjee or he might not. It's his prerogative. My joining Trinamul has no bearing on his decision," Bikas said.

Sabang MLA Manas said: "I did not even know till a couple of days ago that he was planning to do this. It's his decision. It has nothing to do with me. I have been a Congress loyalist for 46 years."

A senior Congress leader said he believed that Bikas could not have effected so many defections had Manas resisted.