Stern action on infighting raises industry hope

Tata Metaliks DI Pipes workers wait outside the factory as Trinamul leaders and the management hold a meeting inside on Thursday. After the meeting, the INTTUC union at the factory was dissolved. Picture by Saikat Santra Aug. 25: Trinamul's stern stand on two leaders fighting over control of the Nimpura industrial zone in Kharagpur, which has 15-odd factories employing over 20,000 people, has raised expectations among businessmen that the Mamata Banerjee government will not tolerate impediments to industrialisation. Yesterday, the ruling party removed Kharagpur I block committee president Shaktipada Mondal and warned local civic chairman Jahar Pal in an unprecedented move to rein in trouble-makers after their supporters clashed in the 16sqkm industrial zone. "Infighting over control of an area or a trade union is common in Trinamul. Such skirmishes have caused innumerable problems for industrial units. But I cannot recall such firm action in the past five years," a senior Nabanna official said. Yesterday afternoon, supporters of Mondal and Pal had come to blows in front of the Tata Metaliks factory, which halted work at the plant for nearly an hour. After the Tata Metaliks authorities called up police, they not only intervened to restore normality but also informed the district leadership of Trinamul, urging it to take action. "We keep getting such phone calls from the region. The chief minister is sensitive about the industrial areas in Kharagpur. Mondal and Pal have been creating trouble in the area for long. We told local leaders that they should act or else we would inform the chief minister's office," a senior police officer said. As follow-up action, the local Trinamul leadership today disbanded the labour union led by Mondal at the Tata Metaliks DI Pipes Ltd unit. Mondal today claimed he stepped down as block committee president on his own because of health reasons. Pal said he had not been warned by the party. A senior district Trinamul leader said Mamata's "zero tolerance" of industrial unrest in her second term as chief minister was yielding results. "Action had to be taken promptly. Both leaders have been told to detach themselves from labour movements in Kharagpur. The chief minister has said those indulging in factional feuds in the name of labour movements and hampering industry have to be expelled," he said. Till the intervention at the Nimpura industrial zone, the one-upmanship between Mondal and Pal had spelt trouble for several units like Tata Metaliks, Rashmi Metaliks and Tata Metaliks DI Pipes Ltd. Such turf war over the control of Trinamul trade union units has inconvenienced companies such as Durgapur Steel Plant, Durgapur Projects Ltd, Haldia Petrochemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and South Asian Petrochem too. However, never before had Trinamul taken such stern measures. "The way the Nimpura trouble was dealt with is exemplary. It will certainly create the right environment for industry. We must thank the chief minister for taking such a tough stand," said an official of one of the eight operational metallurgical units in the region. An official of one of the companies said the management had tried to deal with the situation locally, but the word reached Nabanna. "It (the factional feud) was an irritant that we could do without but our company did not escalate the matter politically. The local administration was obviously aware of the developments," he said. Trinamul sources attributed the urgency to the "dire need for industry in Bengal". They said hiccups such as the one in Nimpura were not welcome days ahead of the chief minister's trip to Germany to woo industry with an eye on the state's business summit in January next year. "It is clear the chief minister doesn't want to face uncomfortable questions at the summit or at any industry meet. The administration and the party are aware of that," a Trinamul source said.